REVIEW: Season 2 Of ‘The Sopranos’ Is Amazing TV

I finally banged out season two of “The Sopranos,” and I loved it.

As everyone knows, I’ve been cruising through different TV shows since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and I’m now locked in on the classic HBO show. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Now, I’ve plowed through season two, and it was pretty much just as great as season one. Without spoiling anything too big, season two might honestly be darker.

Tony is forced to face his demons and reckon with the decisions he’s made over the years.

In season one, he was all power and greased through his issues using his brain and his power. In season two, allies are falling, his enemies are closing in and the situation is a hell of a lot more ominous.

There’s also an awesome storyline involving his sister and a former gangster associate getting out of prison.

Without question Richie Aprile’s arrival in season two is one of the best parts. The dude is utterly sinister and a great rival.

Also, for fans of Christopher Moltisanti, you also see him take things to another level after an assassination attempt and an increased role with Tony.

Overall, I thought season two was outstanding. I seriously can’t believe it took me so long to get into “The Sopranos.” It’s an outstanding show, and I can’t wait to find out what happens in season three.