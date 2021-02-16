Rudy Giuliani Is Not Representing Trump On Any Legal Issues, Adviser Says

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani is not representing former President Donald Trump on any legal issues at the moment, according to Reuters.

“Mayor Giuliani is not currently representing President Trump in any legal matters,” senior Trump adviser Jason Miller said Tuesday, Reuters reported.

Giuliani has been one of Trump’s personal lawyers for years. He was at the forefront of the legal effort to overturn the presidential election results and expose election fraud. (RELATED: Rudy Giuliani Sued By Dominion For $1.3 Billion)

“The mayor remains an ally and a friend,” Miller continued, noting that there was “no split or divorce or anything of the sort” between the two, according to Daily Mail.

Both Trump and Giuliani were sued Tuesday for violating the Klux Klan Act of 1871 which restricts conspiracy to impede a federal officials ability to do their job, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuits were filed in Washington, alleging the men violated the law by encouraging efforts to stop the certification of the election by Congress, CNN reports.

Democratic Rep Thompson of Mississippi, who filed the lawsuit, claims Giuliani encouraged the Jan. 6 Capitol riot by telling the crowd, “Let’s have trial by combat,” according to the lawsuit.

Rep. Thompson discusses lawsuit filed by NAACP against fmr. Pres. Trump and Rudy Giuliani over Capitol riot: “In America, we settle our differences at the ballot box. We don’t have coups. We don’t have riots.” https://t.co/EKCdc4nkru — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 16, 2021

Miller noted that the lawsuits have “no connection” to Giuliani not currently representing Trump at the moment, according to Daily Mail.