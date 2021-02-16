Trump Remains The Overwhelming GOP Favorite For 2024, Poll Shows

Former President Donald Trump remains the overwhelming favorite among Republican voters to be their party’s nominee in 2024, according to a Politico/Morning Consult poll released on Monday.

Fifty-three percent of GOP voters said that they would vote for Trump if the 2024 primary were held today, the poll showed, more than the rest of the field combined. Former Vice President Mike Pence was second with 12%, and Donald Trump Jr. and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley were tied for third with 6%.

The extremely preliminary poll was released two days after Trump was acquitted by the Senate on a charge of inciting the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6. Though only 57 senators voted to convict, seven Republicans voted to do so, making it the most bipartisan conviction vote in American history.

And despite Trump’s solid GOP support, a majority of the country blamed him for the Capitol riot, with 64% of Americans saying that he was at least partly responsible for the horrors that took place. Fifty-two percent said that the former president was “very responsible.” (RELATED: Trump Lashes Out At Pence As His Supporters Storm The Capitol)

Majorities of Americans also supported the House of Representatives’ decision to impeach Trump and believed that the Senate should have convicted him. Fifty-eight percent said that he was right to be impeached, while 51% said that they believed he should have been convicted.

An overwhelming majority of Americans also said that they disapproved of the former president, possibly complicating his path to a successful political comeback. Thirty-four percent of Americans said that they approved of Trump, while 63% said that they disapproved of him.

President Joe Biden held a net approval rating of 26 points, according to the poll. Congressional Democrats have a 52% approval rating among those surveyed, compared to a 30% approval rating for congressional Republicans.

Biden and Democrats in Congress have committed to passing the president’s sweeping $1.9 trillion relief package, even if it means doing so without Republican support.

A poll from Feb. 4 found that 68% of Americans supported the bill, which allocates hundreds of billions of dollars toward coronavirus vaccine distribution and administration, $1,400 stimulus checks and aid for states, cities, schools and more.

