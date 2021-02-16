REPORT: A Man Faked A Murder In Hopes The Police Would Plow His Road

A man in Ukraine reportedly faked a murder in hopes that police would plow him out.

According to The Guardian, Yuliya Kovtun called the police this past weekend and told them that he had murdered his mother’s partner by stabbing them to death. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Naturally, he wanted the police to show up immediately, but only if they came with a plow to take care of the snow! Instead of showing up with a plow, the cops were able to get through the snow with an SUV and realized they’d been played.

“Immediately after arriving, they discovered that the relative was indeed at the house, but in one piece and unharmed. No one had attacked him,” police spokeswoman Yuliya Kovtun explained.

Kovtun’s potential punishment? He might have to pay a fine of a few dollars for a false complaint, which would have been 100% worth it if they had actually plowed him out.

Ladies and gentlemen, allow me to introduce you to this king of man. What an absolute boss. There are power moves, and then there’s calling in a fake murder in hopes the cops plow you out.

Kings do king things!

Were the cops annoyed? Probably. Was it still completely worth it? Without a doubt. Paying a fine of a few dollars is an incredibly small price to risk in order to potentially have the cops bail you out.

Plus, Kovtun will forever have an all-time great story. Just roll with it!

Props to this dude for a little creative thinking, even if it didn’t pay off in the end.