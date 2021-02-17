Chilling Video Appears To Show Tons Of Abandoned Vehicles In Austin, Texas

One video shows just how serious the weather situation is down in Texas.

In a Twitter video posted by DallasTexasTV, a ton of cars can be seen abandoned on the side of the road with the area blanketed in snow and ice.

Some of them appear to have crashed and others look like they were simply left behind. At one point of the video, it even looks like a fire truck was left behind. You can watch the video below.

Austin Texas pic.twitter.com/0DmzTQFbMP — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) February 17, 2021

The situation in Texas and the rest of the region is incredibly serious. People are dying, homes are being destroyed because of frozen pipes and there’s not a whole lot that can be done immediately.

Clearly, some people tried to drive around and were 100% unprepared to do so. I’ve seen people abandon vehicles before, but it usually happens in areas that are super cold.

It’s not supposed to happen in winter storms in Texas.

Stay safe, do what you can to get by and the weather will eventually warm up. If you don’t have to go anywhere, then don’t.

VERY SCARY VIDEO: An 18-wheeler jackknifes west of Austin near Junction. Drivers are urged to stay at home if possible as icy road conditions continue (Video courtesy of Cody Butler) pic.twitter.com/Tx7fs8T7vH — KXAN News (@KXAN_News) February 14, 2021

This will pass, but people need to be smart until it does. There’s no point in hopping behind the wheel of a car.