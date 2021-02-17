Entertainment

Celebrities, Political Personalities React To News Of Rush Limbaugh’s Death

(Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images/ Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Celebrities, political personalities and conservative commentators reacted Tuesday to the news of the legendary broadcaster Rush Limbaugh’s death. He was 70.

“Rest In Peace Rush Limbaugh, the G.O.A.T. in the medium he created,” Megyn Kelly, the host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast tweeted. Kelly also retweeted a message from the producer of “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” Bo Snerdly, who confirmed reports of his the host’s death.

“Thinking of Kathryn, @DavidLimbaugh & @BoSnerdley today,” she added.  (RELATED: ‘I Wasn’t Expected To Be Alive Today’: Rush Limbaugh Delivers Final 2020 Message Of Gratitude)

“God bless Rush and his family of millions,” Hollywood actor Nick Searcy tweeted to his followers. “There will never be another one. No one changed the world more than he did. I loved him more than I can say.” (RELATED: Liberals Reacted As You Can Imagine To Rush Limbaugh’s Death, By Sneering And Celebrating)