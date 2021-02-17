Celebrities, Political Personalities React To News Of Rush Limbaugh’s Death

Celebrities, political personalities and conservative commentators reacted Tuesday to the news of the legendary broadcaster Rush Limbaugh’s death. He was 70.

“Rest In Peace Rush Limbaugh, the G.O.A.T. in the medium he created,” Megyn Kelly, the host of “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast tweeted. Kelly also retweeted a message from the producer of “The Rush Limbaugh Show,” Bo Snerdly, who confirmed reports of his the host’s death.

“Thinking of Kathryn, @DavidLimbaugh & @BoSnerdley today,” she added. (RELATED: ‘I Wasn’t Expected To Be Alive Today’: Rush Limbaugh Delivers Final 2020 Message Of Gratitude)

Rest In Peace Rush Limbaugh, the G.O.A.T. in the medium he created. Thinking of Kathryn, @DavidLimbaugh & @BoSnerdley today. https://t.co/HR3LXaDRCY — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) February 17, 2021

“God bless Rush and his family of millions,” Hollywood actor Nick Searcy tweeted to his followers. “There will never be another one. No one changed the world more than he did. I loved him more than I can say.” (RELATED: Liberals Reacted As You Can Imagine To Rush Limbaugh’s Death, By Sneering And Celebrating)

God bless Rush and his family of millions. There will never be another one. No one changed the world more than he did. I loved him more than I can say. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 17, 2021

God Bless you Rush.

I love you. Always and ever. — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) February 17, 2021

RIP Rush Limbaughhttps://t.co/ayQ0wnBKUh — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 17, 2021

R.I.P Rush. A true American legend. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh made conservatism popular with the entire nation and revolutionized conservative media. He will be missed by all of his “ditto heads,” this one included. Our country has lost one of its most important voices. Sending prayers to the Limbaugh family. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was one of the most influential conservative voices America has ever known. His legacy and the movement he created will live on for years to come. Rest in Peace, Rush. https://t.co/BkWAUMwZ8q — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) February 17, 2021

The conservative movement wouldn’t have grown the way it did without Rush. Off the radio he was kind and generous in ways that will likely never be fully recognized or appreciated. 70 is way to soon. Prayers to the Limbaugh family #rushlimbaugh — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh was an architect of the center-right movement, defined & dominated political talk radio for decades & gave daily voice to millions of pro-freedom Americans. Rush’s inimitable influence inspires his listeners & inflames his critics???????? Sympathy to his family. RIP???????? pic.twitter.com/vAmHwJ8Oco — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 17, 2021

RIP. More than any single person, Rush Limbaugh helped break the left’s monopoly in the media. The left is still dominant, but not to the extent it was before he came along. He waged a brave struggle against deafness and later, the cancer that killed him. He was a giant. https://t.co/en5VQ9yCnW — Brit Hume (@brithume) February 17, 2021

Sorry to hear of the passing of Rush Limbaugh. A man who I once disagreed with on almost everything, who, over time, I began to agree with on most everything. But politics aside, a true pioneer in communication and media. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 17, 2021

Rush Limbaugh, undisputed king of talk radio. Original snowflake melter. Triggering feminazis before it was cool. RIP to the best of the best. pic.twitter.com/OrHDo7Wtz4 — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 17, 2021