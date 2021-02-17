Watch A Clip From The Upcoming Movie ‘Chaos Walking’

A clip from the upcoming movie “Chaos Walking” was released Wednesday.

The plot of the film with Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland, according to the clip’s YouTube description, is, “A young man must protect a mysterious woman in a dystopian world where all the females have disappeared.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the short clip, Holland’s character appears to be in hot pursuit of the woman Ridley. Other than that, there aren’t too many details as to what is happening. Give it watch below.

I’m trying to be optimistic and keep my spirits high, but I’m really having a hard time buying into “Chaos Walking.”

I think Tom Holland is a great actor, Daisy Ridley isn’t too bad and anything they’re in should be great, but I’m just not feeling it.

I don’t see it at all.

When I saw the first trailer, I immediately thought it was going to be an awful film. While this short clip is better, it still hasn’t done much to convince me otherwise.

Now, could I be totally wrong? Sure. I’m wrong about stuff all the time, but I just have a really bad feeling about “Chaos Walking.”

It looks like it’s going to be pretty bad, which is borderline shocking given the cast list.

You can catch “Chaos Walking” starting March 5. I’m not holding my breath for a ton of success.