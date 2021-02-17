Coach Ed Orgeron Is Portrayed In ‘Young Rock’

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron was portrayed in the premiere episode of “Young Rock” on NBC.

The show chronicles the life and upbringing of Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and the national champion coach wasn't left out Tuesday night.

Johnson played football for Miami in the early 1990s, which was the same time Orgeron was coaching the defensive line.

Watch the funny clip portraying the two men in their younger years below.

Watching Young Rock and this is supposed to be Coach O ???? (sound on) pic.twitter.com/rmogjUQ3ve — Claudia Castillo (@ClaudiaIzet) February 17, 2021

I love everything about this. The fact Ed Orgeron was portrayed in an episode of “Young Rock” is awesome.

You have to wonder if Orgeron makes the cut if LSU doesn’t win the title in 2019. My gut feeling is that he 100% doesn’t make it, but you never know.

Perhaps, he had a super special impact on Johnson’s life while playing for the Hurricanes.

Either way, I’m all for any show that promotes Ed Orgeron as a badass football coach. That accident was absolutely killer.

Emmy winning performance https://t.co/3g72onXm3S — Nick Maraldo (@nickmaraldo) February 17, 2021

I didn’t watch the premiere episode of “Young Rock,” but I might have to if Orgeron will be making more appearances. Hell, I’d probably just rather watch a show about him anyways. Whoever wrote this into the NBC show deserves a hell of a raise!