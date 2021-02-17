Country Music Legend Reacts To Video Of Morgan Wallen Using The N-Word: ‘It Doesn’t Have A Place’

Country music legend Vince Gill weighed in on the video of Morgan Wallen using the N-word, calling it “sad” and “disappointing.”

“White America, when they make the argument, ‘Well, I hear it in rap music all the time … ‘” the 63-year-old country singer shared on “CBS This Morning” in a Wednesday segment. “Have you not been paying attention to the last 3-400 years, how that word has been used by the white community?” (RELATED: Morgan Wallen Dropped By Talent Agency Amid Fallout Over Saying The N-Word)

Vince Gill called the Morgan Wallen video “sad” in a new CBS interview and debuted a song about racial reckoning that advocates for causing “good trouble.” https://t.co/iT7Ds3bx4M — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) February 17, 2021

“It’s derogatory, dismissive and hurtful,” Gill continued. “It doesn’t have a place.” (RELATED: CMT Scrubs Morgan Wallen’s ‘Appearances,’ Record Label Says He’s ‘Suspended Indefinitely’ After Appearing To Use N-Word On Video)

Country singers Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd also commented on the clip of the “Whiskey Glasses” hitmaker.

“Morgan is a symptom of a much bigger disease of what our genre is right now,” Morris explained.

“I don’t want it to seem like we’re piling on Morgan, but there’s no place for that word,” said Hurd, whose song “Heartless” was re-recorded by Wallen.

Gill also debuted his song “March On” later in the segment. The lyrics touch on the history of racism in America and the fight for civil rights.