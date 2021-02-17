‘Cover-Up Could Be Worse Than The Crime’: DCNF Reporter Explains Gov Cuomo’s Nursing Home Scandal

Andrew Kerr, an investigative reporter with the Daily Caller News Foundation, spoke with Samantha Renck about New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes and COVID-19 patients, ongoing bipartisan scrutiny and more.

The New York Post reported Thursday that “Cuomo’s administration withheld the true number of nursing home deaths from COVID-19 out of fear that federal prosecutors would use the numbers against the state.” The information was reportedly given by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa. (RELATED: New York AG Says At Least 4,000 People Died After Cuomo’s Nursing Home Order)

“March 25 – the Cuomo administration issued an order requiring nursing homes to accept patients from the hospital,” Kerr said. “The order prohibited them from obtaining a negative test result from these patients coming in. Fast forward a few months to May, it became real apparent that New York had a real problem on its hands with nursing home deaths.”

“From the beginning of the pandemic up until around early May, New York was reporting all nursing home residents who had died from coronavirus. Their reporting actually states, ‘number includes residents who died at either at a facility or a hospital.'”

Kerr, who previously wrote on Cuomo’s handling of nursing homes, explained how the administration changed its reporting.

“Then in early May, the reporting changed to ‘this data does not reflect COVID-19 confirmed or presumed positive deaths that occurred outside the facility,'” Kerr said. “Also around the same time, New York revoked that order that required nursing homes to accept COVID-positive patients. This is really one of the those things that the cover-up could be worse than the crime.”

WATCH:

Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

‘People Need Private Choices And Competition’: Senior Health Fellow Argues For ‘Personal Option’ Over Medicare For All

‘Welfare Becomes A Drug’: Host of ‘Watchdog On Wall Street’ Warns Of Stimulus Check Addiction

‘Our Duty To Tell The Truth’: Rep. Nancy Mace On Calling Out Ocasio-Cortez’s Capitol Riot Story

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.