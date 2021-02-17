Delivery Driver And Customer Have Epic Food Delivery Showdown

What happens when an unstoppable force meets an immovable object? Variations of this question, known as the Unstoppable Force Paradox, have been pondered and theorized for centuries.

Now we have a new version of this paradox, this time with a video conclusion: what happens when a food delivery driver refuses to go upstairs to deliver food (because of COVID-19 guidelines) and the woman who ordered the food refuses to go downstairs (because it’s too cold)? (RELATED: REPORT: Amazon Driver Steals Packages While On Delivery Route)

The answer to this question is a wild and unexpected encounter and can be seen here:

WATCH:

If you enjoyed this video, check out these other videos:

Absolute Best Delivery Driver Moments

Raw Video: Intense Lyft Rides

Altercations Break Out Over Masks In California

These Two Viral Videos Sum Up The Fierce Mask Debate

Shopping Cart Goes Airborne In Mask Dispute

CAUGHT ON BODY CAM: Officers Scramble To Clear House On Fire

Police Find One-Legged Man Stuck On A Fence

You Can Get A DUI On A Lawnmower?!

Police Bodycam: Intervention Officer Assists Mentally Ill Woman

The Wrong Way To Get Out Of A Ticket

PD BODY CAM: Officer Attempts To Enforce Covid-19 Rules On Small Business

The Most Disciplined Officer You’ll Ever See

And of course don’t forget to check out our social media!

Follow our Twitter account

Like our Facebook page

Follow our Instagram account

And subscribe to our YouTube channel