Demi Lovato Says She Had ‘Three Strokes’ And A ‘Heart Attack’ After Near-Fatal Overdose

Demi Lovato revealed Wednesday that she suffered “three strokes” and a “heart attack” following her near-fatal overdose in 2018.

"I had three strokes," the 28-year-old pop singer shared in trailer for a documentary about the singer called, "Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil." The clip was noted by E! News in a piece published Wednesday.

“I had a heart attack,” she added.”My doctors said that I had five to 10 more minutes.”

"I crossed a line that I had never crossed," Lovato continued.

Friend and actor Matthew Scott Montgomery is then seen in the video saying, “Are we talking about heroin? Are we doing that?” the outlet noted.

At one point, the “Sober” hitmaker tells the camera, “any time that you suppress a part of yourself, it’s going to overflow.”

As previously reported, the “Sorry Not Sorry” hitmaker had to be hospitalized for two weeks in July 2018 after she nearly died from a drug overdose. She then went straight to a rehab facility. Reports since have been focused on her commitment to sobriety and getting back to making music.

“I’ve had so much to say over the past two years wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened,” Lovato said. “I’ve had a lot of lives. Like my cat, you know? I’m on my ninth life.”

The four-part documentary series about the singer will air on March 23 on YouTube.