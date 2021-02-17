‘Under The Cover Of Being Woke’: Fox Guest Compares Cancel Culture To Salem Witch Trials

Historian Victor Davis Hanson said Wednesday that cancel culture was like the Salem witch trials, allowing people to take dangerous actions “under the cover of being woke.”

Hanson spoke with “America’s Newsroom” anchors Dana Perino and Bill Hemmer about the idea that a cultural revolution might already be in progress. (RELATED: ‘Who’s Gonna Cancel Me?’: Ricky Gervais Says He’ll ‘Stand Up On A Bench And Shout S**t’ If Twitter Boots Him)

WATCH:

Perino asked Hanson what he thought about cultural revolution and whether or not he believed that one was already happening. “From your perspective if we’re in a cultural revolution, by the time you realize it, is it too late? Or how can we figure out to way to try to stop some of this cancel culture that is endemic?”

“I think we all know we’re in it. People are afraid to say we’re in it. You, me, everybody we know is one word, one look, one wink away from being destroyed,” Hanson replied.

Hanson went on to say that there were people he had to deal with who equated his personal political statements with killing people at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

“If you don’t fight back against it they’ll be empowered. Any time a person apologizes or gives a reeducation type confessional they get empowered and they say, ‘See, we did this?'” Hanson continued, arguing that any time people complied with the demands of cancel culture they gave it more power.

Hanson concluded by saying that he didn’t believe that cancel culture was entirely driven by ideology, adding, “I think a lot of it is personal. A lot of people come out of the woodwork in these times of Salem witch trials or reign of terror, French Revolution. They want that person’s job, ego gets enhanced. Under the cover of being woke they do a lot of dangerous things. It won’t stop until we fight back and are explicit ,we aren’t afraid of it and we won’t apologize for who we are and what we believe.”