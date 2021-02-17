HART: Impeachment 2.0 — Orange Is The New Acquitted

The latest taxpayer-funded, community theater production of “Get Trump” just concluded this winter’s episode with his acquittal on his second bogus impeachment trial. One more impeachment and he gets a free 6-inch Subway sandwich.

The Democrats impeached someone who was no longer president, knowing full well they would not get a conviction. Devoid of workable ideas, they focus their power on using the blunt force of government’s police state to go after their enemies. It reminds us why we try not to elect them.

Yet Trump still lives, not only in their heads but in the psyche of voters who know Washington is vindictive and broken, which was why they sent Trump there in the first place. Now Trump is running his “Office of the Former President” out of Florida, the closest he has come to a concession speech. Next the Dems will try to impeach him and remove him from his Office of the Former President. Pelosi and CNN have already put out casting calls for future witnesses.

Now Trump has an historic first: impeached and acquitted twice. That beats Bill Clinton’s record (though both were impeached for humiliating Hillary) and the West Coast record set by O.J. Simpson. Donald Trump did not attend the Senate trial trying to convict him because he was busy out looking for the real killer.

You will remember Adam Schiff from his previous productions of “Russian Collusion,” “Obstruction of Justice” and the made-for-TV fiction, “Kavanaugh: The Accidental Rapist.” Schiff for Brains’ credibility was so damaged that they had to get another blue state lib, Congressperson Jamie Raskin, to lead this latest farce. He looked like a high school nerd trying to bring the quarterback up on charges. It was sad.

If I were Raskin, I would look at the media clowns the Dems have marched out on TV for the past few years and what became of them: Eliot Spitzer, Anthony Weiner and self-proclaimed COVID expert Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Then you’ve got your Democrat presidential hopeful, porn lawyer Michael Avenatti, who went down harder than his client, Stormy Daniels. And Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell: They are so attracted to TV lights they look like a game warden just shined a flashlight in their eyes at night.

If the Dems really wanted to kill Trump, they should have gotten Cuomo to send him to a New York nursing home.

The DNC Studio, run by casting director Nancy Pelosi, should have had Rep. Jerrold Nadler produce this latest show, since he is House Judiciary Committee Chairman. Apparently “Lil’ Nads” has had his last role, and the reviews were bad. You remember Jerry Nadler: the only guy I know who buys his pants based on his neck size.

They talked about getting Trump for acts of sedition. I have seen Biden speak. He should be charged with acts of sedation. He is boring and surrounds himself with Democrat hacks sneakily going about their business. I miss the days when Trump was a Russian spy, doing “golden showers” with hookers on hotel beds in Moscow. Remember those? Good times.

The Democrat Congress just impeached a person who was no longer president. Maybe they can impeach Thomas Jefferson for owning slaves or George Bush for getting us into Iraq based on lies from our intel services. Where does this end? Maybe the Deep State folks at the EPA can go back and get Trump on the Stormy Daniels accusations: perhaps drilling without a permit.

Congress has spent a huge amount of money on National Guard troops to protect them from a guy dressed as someone out of “Braveheart” who sat at Nancy Pelosi’s desk. Then Chuck Schumer called it an “erection.” He must have been confusing this one with Bill Clinton’s impeachment.

AOC and Kamala Harris are essentially running this looney left political party via media hysteria. They slide executive orders in front of the senile Biden to sign; he looks like Mel Brooks’ character Governor Lepetomane in Blazing Saddles. One they slipped in on him was a co-signing of a car loan for AOC. I do not even watch their predictable theatrics anymore. I am practicing socialist distancing.

I think we should all remember McCarthyism in the 1950s, where government used trumped-up, litigious hysteria to ruin lives. Senator Joe McCarthy said 150 known communists had infiltrated Washington. I remember thinking that, back then, that seemed like a lot.

Ron Hart, a libertarian syndicated op-ed humorist, worked at Goldman Sachs and is an award-winning author and TV/radio commentator. He can be reached at Ron@RonaldHart.com, or visit www.RonaldHart.com.