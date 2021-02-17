REPORT: Jason Bateman Says ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Will Arrive Sooner Than Anticipated Because Joe Biden Is Now President

Jason Bateman reportedly thinks Joe Biden becoming President of the United States is good news for “Ozark” season four.

Right now, millions of fans around the globe are waiting on pins and needles for any update on the hit Netflix show. We really don’t know much about season four will start, but Bateman thinks Biden sitting in the Oval Office will speed up the situation. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Bateman said the following about season four and President Biden during a recent Deadline panel, according to Express:

As far as when it’s gonna come out, it’s really going to be reliant on, you know, if we can stay in production. This sort of this race, the whole world is in between vaccinations and these variants. I mean, basically, it’s going to get to us a whole lot quicker now that Joe Biden’s got his hand on the wheel. It would have would have taken longer with the last administration, so I think we’re gonna we’re gonna get it to TV sooner thanks to Uncle Joe.

As of right now, we think the first half of season four will arrive at some point in 2021. That seems to be what signs are pointing towards.

However, we don’t actually have any idea. Nobody knows for sure, but Bateman seems confident that Biden being in control of the coronavirus response is good news for fans.

On one hand, I hate when actors get political. I want to be entertained. I don’t care who they support. Fans just want to see great content.

On the other hand, I would do just about anything in order to get new episodes of “Ozark.” I have no idea what kind of impact Biden will have or if Bateman’s words about Trump are even true.

I also don’t care. Just guarantee me new episodes of “Ozark” arriving by the summer, and I’ll vote for Mickey Mouse if it comes to it.

All I know is that fans are eager to find out what the Byrde family is up to, and I’m right at the top of the list.

Keep checking back for the latest updates on “Ozark” season four as we have them!