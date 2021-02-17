The DCNF Was Months Ahead Of Media On Kamala Harris’ Involvement Bailing Out Accused Criminals

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham floated the possibility of impeaching Vice President Kamala Harris for her promotion of a bail fund that helped release accused violent criminals, a story reported by the Daily Caller News Foundation in September.

DCNF investigative reporter Andrew Kerr reported in September that funds donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund (MFF), which Harris solicited donations for in speeches and on Twitter, were used to bail out suspects accused of child abuse, domestic violence and other crimes. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Bail Fund Promoted By Kamala Harris Helped Free Serial Domestic Abusers)

Graham referenced the vice president’s support for the bail fund during a Fox News Sunday interview saying, “we’ve opened Pandora’s Box to future presidents, and if you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House, because she actually bailed out rioters, and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open.”

“He referenced Kamala Harris’ support of the Minnesota Freedom Fund,” Kerr told the DCNF’s Samantha Renck in an interview. “To be clear, Kamala Harris tweeted on June 1 [to] chip into the Minnesota Freedom Fund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. That tweet is still live.”

“The crimes that these people are being accused for are egregious,” Kerr said. “One man is accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl. Another man allegedly broke into his mother’s home and brutally beat her.”

WATCH:



Check out more from the Daily Caller News Foundation:

‘People Need Private Choices And Competition’: Senior Health Fellow Argues For ‘Personal Option’ Over Medicare For All

‘Welfare Becomes A Drug’: Host of ‘Watchdog On Wall Street’ Warns Of Stimulus Check Addiction

‘Our Duty To Tell The Truth’: Rep. Nancy Mace On Calling Out Ocasio-Cortez’s Capitol Riot Story

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.