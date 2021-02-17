Kelly Clarkson Lands Jill Biden’s First Solo Interview As First Lady

Musician Kelly Clarkson will interview First Lady Jill Biden, making it Biden’s first solo interview as first lady, Deadline reported Wednesday.

“I’m going to the White House y’all,” Clarkson said in a Wednesday Twitter video. “First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and I are hanging on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’ I’m so excited. Tune in February 25th.” (RELATED: Here’s Everything You Need To Know From The Bidens’ Interview With People Magazine)

We’re going to the White House, y’all! Tune in next Thursday, February 25th as Kelly sits down with the First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden on The Kelly Clarkson Show! #FLOTUSonKELLY @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/bdCg9rfkMs — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) February 17, 2021

Clarkson and Biden will talk about uniting the nation, cancer research, military families and the first lady’s ongoing dedication to education, according to Deadline. The show’s virtual live audience will be able to ask questions for the first lady.

At a request from Biden, the show will feature a Kellyoke performance with Clarkson’s musical director Jason Halbert, Deadline reported.

