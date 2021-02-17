Kourtney Kardashian Makes Relationship With Travis Barker Instagram-Official

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly made her rumored relationship with musician Travis Barker Instagram-official on Wednesday.

The 41-year-old reality star posted a caption-less picture on social media of her manicured hand holding a tattooed hand, with fingers intertwined, according to Page Six.

The hand-holding snap has since gone viral with more than 3.3 million likes and is growing at the time of this publication.

The outlet noted that the Blink-182 drummer is not tagged in the snap, but his famous tattoos, such as “the “f” and “s” of Barker’s “self made” and “dues paid,” are visible in the picture.

Page Six reported in January that Kourtney’s relationship with Travis had progressed from friendship to romantic. Rumors started surfacing when Kourtney and Travis shared snaps from what appeared to be the same location—Kris Jenner’s vacation home in Palm Springs, California.