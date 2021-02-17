Meghan McCain And Sunny Hostin Join Forces, Lash Out At Gov. Cuomo For Evading Responsibility On Nursing Homes

“The View” cohosts Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin joined forces Wednesday, lashing out at Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over continued questions about the nursing homes in his state.

Hostin and McCain, in a rare moment of agreement, both criticized Cuomo for evading questions about the real coronavirus death toll in New York nursing homes — and for his repeated attempts to blame others for the fallout.

Hostin began by saying that she had found Cuomo to be a bit evasive when she asked him about the nursing homes, saying, “I asked him the question about the nursing home deaths when he was on the show, and I thought he was a bit evasive then, and now, in retrospect, really evasive.”

Hostin went on to say that she had read Cuomo’s book about leadership in a pandemic, saying that she didn’t believe it was “actually as accurate as it needs to be.”

McCain took a harsher approach.

“I have a lot of anger towards this story for two separate reasons, so just give me a minute,” McCain began. “The first one is I think the media has done a really piss-poor job of covering this in all ways. He has been given Emmys. He has gone on TV and joked about his sex life with giant Q-tips with his brother, Chris Cuomo, the adulation and lack of culpability and questioning on him and his way to evade it is nothing short of journalistic malpractice and malfeasance.”

McCain went on to say that the way Cuomo had responded when challenged was even worse, adding, “There is no empathy coming from Governor Cuomo at all. He has been completely and utterly ghoulish in the way he has talked to people. He has not apologized to the families who have lost their family members in this way. I think he is disgusting. I think there should be a criminal investigation. I think that he should step down.”