Melania Trump Calls Rush Limbaugh A ‘Fearless American Patriot’ Following His Death

Former first lady Melania Trump called radio host Rush Limbaugh a “fearless American patriot” following his death Wednesday. Limbaugh was 70.

"Rush [Limbaugh] was a fearless American patriot," the former first lady tweeted to her millions of followers after news surfaced that the legendary conservative broadcaster had lost his battle with lung cancer.

"He made countless contributions to society [and] leaves behind an unforgettable legacy," she added. "Praying for Kathryn [and] the entire Limbaugh family."

In 2020, the host of “The Rush Limbaugh Show” was given the Presidential Medal of Freedom by Melania Trump during former President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in the House Chamber’s on Feb. 4, 2020.

The 45th president of the U.S. also released a statement about his friend Limbaugh after his death, calling him a “defender of liberty” and someone who “believed in all of the greatness” the country “stands for.”

“His honor, courage, strength, and loyalty will never be replaced. Rush was a patriot, a defender of Liberty, and someone who believed in all of the greatness our Country stands for,” Trump stated. “Melania and I express our deepest condolences to his wonderful wife, Kathryn, his family, and all of his dedicated fans. He will be missed greatly.”