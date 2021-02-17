Michael Jordan Turns 58-Years-Old

Michael Jordan turned 58-years-old Wednesday.

On February 17, 1963, Jordan was born, and we all know what happened over the following decades. The man won six rings with the Chicago Bulls, and became an icon around the world. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Michael Jordan celebrates his 58th birthday today ???? pic.twitter.com/jTWEhoL1HB — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 17, 2021

Even though Michael Jordan was a bit before my time, I’m still fascinated by the man. There are very few people who can even be mentioned in the same sentence as Jordan.

The things he did on the court during the 1990s were second to none.

The best part about Jordan was his insane and relentless drive to win at any and all costs. Was he as physically gifted or naturally talented as LeBron James? No.

Did Michael Jordan have a much tougher outlook when it came to being a leader and winner? I’m not sure anyone could argue he didn’t.

He was willing to do literally anything in order to win and I respect that hell out of that.

If this doesn’t motivate you to be great, I don’t know what will. “Winning has a price, leadership has a price… ‘The one thing about Michael Jordan was he never asked me to do something that he didn’t ****ing do.” pic.twitter.com/sEt4eE9nTz — Zeke Healy (@ZekeHealy) May 11, 2020

Since retiring from the NBA, Jordan bought the Charlotte Hornets, has donated tons of money to charity and pretty much keeps to himself outside of those activities.

I imagine he also takes some time from time to time to look at his six rings!

Also, if you haven’t seen “The Last Dance” yet, you have to ASAP. It’s the best sports documentary that has ever been made.