‘We’re Sick Of The Dishonesty’: NYS Assemblyman Launches Petition To Impeach Cuomo

At least 14 Democratic New York State senators have called for Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to lose his emergency powers after an investigation revealed Cuomo was undercounting coronavirus related nursing home deaths, but Republican State Assemblyman Kieran Michael Lalor told the Daily Caller’s Brianna Lyman that simply revoking Cuomo’s powers isn’t going to solve the issue.

“If ever there was a governor that deserves to be impeached, it’s the governor who made a decision that caused massive amounts of deaths and then covered it up for 9 months,” Lalor told the Daily Caller.

The Democratic-led state assembly gave Cuomo emergency powers in March as the pandemic began, according to the Gotham Gazette. The powers mean Cuomo can suspend or alter any local or state law without legislative approval, Lalor told the Daily Caller.

“That’s a massive amount of power in one person,” Lalor said. (RELATED: Cuomo Doubles Down, Claims New York Always Fully Reported Nursing Home Deaths)

Lalor, however, said that calls from Democrats for Cuomo to lose his emergency powers for undercounting nursing home deaths is a facade, noting that it wasn’t an executive order that put COVID-19 positive patients in nursing homes but rather just a state health department mandate.

“If making a decision that leads to the death of thousands of New Yorkers and then covering it up and possibly obstructing justice is not an impeachable offense, there’s no such thing as an impeachable offense.”

Lalor has started a petition to impeach the governor which he says has already garnered 30,000 signatures. Lalor is set to introduce a formal impeachment resolution into the state assembly Thursday.

