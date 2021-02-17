Paris Hilton Announces She’s Engaged To Boyfriend Carter Reum: ‘I Said Yes, Yes To Forever’

Paris Hilton announced she’s engaged to boyfriend and entrepreneur Carter Reum after a year of dating.

“When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it,” the 40-year-old socialite and DJ captioned her video on Instagram of the big moment. “You feel it.” (RELATED: Report: Paris Hilton Calls Off Engagement To Fiancé Chris Zylka)

“My love [and] I have been together since our first date, and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise,” she recounted in the post. “As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee.”

“I said yes, yes to forever,” Hilton continued. “There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with. Here’s to Love – the Forever Kind #Engaged #SheSaidYes.”

Hilton shared with People magazine that the “past year with COVID has accelerated so many things” in her relationship with Reum.

“As someone who traveled constantly, I had a chance to stay home and reevaluate what was important to me,” she told the outlet. “My relationship and the time I spent with Carter was a gift. I’m excited for our next chapter.”

Hilton and Reum knew each other for 15 years before they started dating, People noted.

“We just had this incredible chemistry,” Paris explained to the outlet. “We had our first date and haven’t spent a night apart since. It’s pretty amazing.”