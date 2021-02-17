Police Say Vincent Jackson’s Autopsy Report Shows He Suffered From ‘Chronic Alcoholism’

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson apparently struggled with alcohol abuse.

Jackson was found dead Monday at the age of 38 in a Florida hotel, and his death is currently being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The full release on the death of former WR Vincent Jackson. pic.twitter.com/8GzX7kWSl8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 15, 2021

During a Wednesday interview on Q105, Sheriff Chad Chronister said the autopsy revealed that Jackson suffered from “chronic alcoholism” and other health issues.

Chronister also said the toxicology report isn’t back yet, and it’s not known if alcohol played any role in his death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@buccaneers)

Obviously, this entire situation is incredibly sad and tragic. Retired star athletes in their late 30s aren’t supposed to be dying in hotels.

They should be relaxing and enjoying life. Instead, it’s all over for Jackson before his 40th birthday, and the situation is nothing short of heartbreaking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers)

Now, we find out that he apparently suffered from alcoholism. It’s just another punch to the gut for the situation.

Sometimes, you just never know what someone might be struggling with in their private life. When the cameras turn off, a lot of people still have problems to deal with.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Jackson had a few demons of his own.

And on the field, what made Vincent Jackson so special was he was a vertical receiver that a QB could trust to always make a play in a contested catch situation. We so it saw often with him and Philip Rivers. pic.twitter.com/H1aAawIpmC — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 15, 2021

If you’re struggling with substance abuse, get some help. There’s no shame in it.