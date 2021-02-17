Editorial

Police Say Vincent Jackson’s Autopsy Report Shows He Suffered From ‘Chronic Alcoholism’

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 11: Wide receiver Vincent Jackson #83 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers waives to fans after a pass reception against the San Diego Chargers November 11, 2012 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Tampa won 34 - 24. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

(Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Vincent Jackson apparently struggled with alcohol abuse.

Jackson was found dead Monday at the age of 38 in a Florida hotel, and his death is currently being investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During a Wednesday interview on Q105, Sheriff Chad Chronister said the autopsy revealed that Jackson suffered from “chronic alcoholism” and other health issues.

Chronister also said the toxicology report isn’t back yet, and it’s not known if alcohol played any role in his death.

 

Obviously, this entire situation is incredibly sad and tragic. Retired star athletes in their late 30s aren’t supposed to be dying in hotels.

They should be relaxing and enjoying life. Instead, it’s all over for Jackson before his 40th birthday, and the situation is nothing short of heartbreaking.

 

Now, we find out that he apparently suffered from alcoholism. It’s just another punch to the gut for the situation.

Sometimes, you just never know what someone might be struggling with in their private life. When the cameras turn off, a lot of people still have problems to deal with.

Unfortunately, it sounds like Jackson had a few demons of his own.

If you’re struggling with substance abuse, get some help. There’s no shame in it.