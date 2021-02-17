PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Beat Iowa

Wisconsin has a monster basketball game Thursday night against Iowa, and we 100% need a win.

At the moment, the Badgers are 15-7 after dropping a brutally tough game to Michigan this past Sunday. Now, we have to earn our 16th win of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While we’re still a lock for March Madness, our seeding position seems to be in a free fall right now.

You know how Wisconsin can stop the bleeding? We can go out and beat the living hell out of the Hawkeyes.

Iowa is one of the best teams in America, and beating the Hawkeyes would help us get a huge boost for March Madness.

It’s not even up for discussion. It just has to happen.

If we drop to 15-8, then we’re in serious trouble. Will we miss March Madness? No, but we’ll be in serious jeopardy of getting a really bad seed for a team that entered the season with so much hype.

It’s time to take the fight to Luka Garza and the rest of the Hawkeyes.

You can catch the game at 7:00 EST on ESPN. Let’s remind the country what the Badgers are all about.