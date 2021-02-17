REPORT: Jesse Plemons Will Star In Martin Scorsese’s New Movie ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’

Martin Scorsese has reportedly landed Jesse Plemons for “Killers of the Flowers Moon.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Plemons will play the lead role in the highly-anticipated film from the legendary directory. Originally, Leonardo DiCaprio was going to be the lead, but he’s since been shifted to a different role. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Jesse Plemons to Star in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ https://t.co/QGz7jRDNh2 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 17, 2021

“Killers of the Flowers Moon” follows “serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror,” according to the same THR report.

Plemons will play the FBI agent investigating the crimes and DiCaprio will star as the nephew of a “powerful” rancher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Martin Scorsese (@martinscorsese_)

This is a great decision by Scorsese, and it’s going to be awesome to see Plemons in the lead role of a major film.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything he’s done that I didn’t like.

He jumped onto the scene as Landry in “Friday Night Lights,” and he’s been climbing his way up the Hollywood ladder ever since.

Now, he’s going to star opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in one of the most highly-anticipated movies in a very long time.

Seeing as how casting is still ongoing and filming will be in the summer, I’m guessing we won’t get “Killers Of The Flower Moon” until 2022, but that’s okay. As long as it’s outstanding, I’m in!

I can’t wait to see what Plemons does with the biggest role he’s ever had.