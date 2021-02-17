REPORT: Trevor Lawrence’s Surgery Went Well, He Should Be Ready Roll By The Start Of Camp

Trevor Lawrence’s shoulder surgery reportedly went very well.

According to Tom Pelissero, Lawrence’s surgery on his left shoulder “went great,” and the belief is that he’ll be 100% ready for the start of camp. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Surgery on Trevor Lawrence’s left (non-throwing) shoulder just finished and “went great,” source said. Doctors expect Lawrence — the presumptive No. 1 overall draft pick — to be 100% for training camp. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2021

Lawrence, who is pretty much a lock to go number one to the Jaguars, had to have surgery on his left shoulder in order to fix a labrum issue.

So, it’s nothing serious, and definitely won’t scare off the Jags.

Projected No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence will throw for NFL teams on Feb 12th instead of participating in Clemson’s pro day next month, per his reps at @mgcsports. After that, Lawrence will undergo left labrum shoulder repair. Doctors confident he will be recovered for camp. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2021

As I said when word broke that Lawrence needed surgery, there wasn’t any reason to panic at all. It’s his non-throwing shoulder and it’s not a huge operation.

He’s not like he broke several bones. He’ll be just fine.

There’s also no chance Lawrence having surgery results in the Jaguars moving off of him. I’m not sure there’s anything that could get the Jags to trade the pick or to draft someone else at this point.

The former Clemson star is the most surefire QB prospect in probably two decades. He’s going to be a star.

I can’t wait to see what he does in the NFL in the years ahead. He’s going to be a special player.