Tom Brady Hits Back At Critics Following 7th Super Bowl Win

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hit back at his critics who previously said he was done in the NFL and suggested he wouldn’t make it to the playoffs following his 7th Super Bowl win.

The 43-year-old Super Bowl-winning QB captioned a clip Wednesday on Instagram that read simply, "I love talk radio… @tb12sports." It included numerous headlines and comments from sports broadcasters stating that Brady was done in the league.

Throughout the video we see articles, NFL players and sports commentators making statements like, "Forget the Super Bowl. Tom Brady might not make the playoffs" and "Tom Brady is just about done. He is going to fall off a cliff."

Brady also included a tweet from CBS Radio that read, "Tom Brady and the Buccaneers aren't winning a Super Bowl, @MrazCBS says, and fans and media "clinging to the past" need to accept that."

The legendary QB didn’t just point out his critics, but those who slammed his teammates like Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown as also not up for the task.

The last clip in the video showed the Bucs’ QB raising the Lombardi Trophy after beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.