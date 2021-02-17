‘Either Not Telling The Truth Or Mentally Gone’: Trump Rips Biden Over Vaccine Claim

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at President Joe Biden during a Wednesday interview on Newsmax.

Trump argued that Biden was “either not telling the truth or mentally gone” after the president appeared to claim during a CNN town hall that the coronavirus vaccine was not available before he took office in January. (RELATED: ‘We Don’t Know For Certain’—Biden Doesn’t Want To ‘Overpromise’ But Hopes The Pandemic ‘Is Going To Be Done’ In A Year)

Newsmax host Greg Kelly asked Trump whether he had heard any of Biden’s Tuesday night town hall on CNN, and the former president immediately pounced on the question.

“Well I saw that he said that there was no vaccine when he came into office,” Trump began, going on to note that Biden himself had been vaccinated prior to taking office and that there had been at least one successful vaccine announced in November.

“So he was either not telling the truth or he’s mentally gone, one or the other and he’s getting — actually Joe Biden is being killed on that whole thing, because even the haters said, ‘Well wait a minute, you know this vaccine was announced long before,’ and I believe he got the shot sometime before January twentieth,” Trump said.

Trump questioned whether Biden deserved the benefit of the doubt. “Could he be joking?” Trump asked. “Because frankly, that was a very dumb statement.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also took heat for claiming — after Dr. Anthony Fauci said the opposite — that the Biden administration had been forced to “start from scratch” with regard to the vaccine rollout.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki responded to the criticism in Wednesday’s press briefing, saying she believed most governors and Americans would agree that the previous administration had not handled the rollout “effectively or efficiently.”

