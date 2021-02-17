Vanessa Hudgens Is Dating Pittsburgh Pirates Shortstop Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker might be the new power couple in the world of sports and entertainment.

The star actress recently went Instagram official with the Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop, and there’s no doubt they’re a hell of a duo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She captioned a photo of them kissing, “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us.”

As pointed out by Barstool Sports, Cole Tucker is a huge “High School Musical” fan, which would possibly indicate that he landed his childhood crush.

In search of: A girl who’s down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back. — Cole Tucker (@cotuck) January 2, 2012

High School Musical on this bus ride. #Leggo — Cole Tucker (@cotuck) November 19, 2012

First and foremost, major props to the new couple. They’re clearly very happy with each other, judging from her Instagram post.

You’ll never see this website knock people who are getting into relationships. We’re a very pro-love publication.

Secondly, mad props to Cole Tucker for landing Vanessa Hudgens. For those of you who might live under a rock, Hudgens is a hall of fame talent on Instagram.

Great actress? Sure. Amazing Instagram presence? Without a doubt.

So, for every kid who had a celebrity crush, all you need to do is become a pro athlete, and you just might land them! Congrats to Hudgens and Cole. They appear to be very happy with each other.