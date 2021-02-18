Former Alabama Superstar Trent Richardson Is Now Playing Football In Mexico

Trent Richardson is still chasing his football dreams.

The former superstar Alabama running back, who was a massive bust in the NFL, has signed with Claudillos de Chihuahua in the Mexican American Football League. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Never heard of it before? Don’t worry because I hadn’t either before this signing.

I don’t ever want to knock someone for chasing a dream, but at what point do you finally throw in the towel?

It’s not like Richardson is playing in a beer league down the street. This isn’t Johnny Manziel playing for the Zappers in the FCF.

Johnny Manziel’s first FCF snap almost goes for 6. Watch live: https://t.co/wCfHUSeLKg pic.twitter.com/9Y8p1ezNRM — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) February 14, 2021

The former Alabama sensation is moving to a different country to play for a team in a league that most of us didn’t know existed until right now.

At some point, you have to understand that the music has been turned off and the party’s over. If you go from the NFL to playing in Mexico, I’d say you missed a few clues along the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trent Richardson (@trich33_)

I’m sure he’ll dominate because there’s zero shot in hell the talent down in Mexico is any good, but he might want to take a hard look at getting a serious job. Clearly, Richardson’s football career isn’t taking him anywhere.

