‘That’s Nonsense!’: Fox’s Will Cain Blasts Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Claim On Texas Infrastructure Following Winter Storm

Fox News host Will Cain criticizes Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s claim about “infrastructure failures” in Texas in a Thursday appearance on “The Faulkner Focus.”

While reporting from Texas, Cain discussed with host Harris Faulkner what led to the massive power outages seen amid the rare winter storm, and reacted to Ocasio-Cortez’s claim on Twitter that the infrastructure failed because of the lack of a “Green New Deal.” (RELATED: Houston Furniture Store Opens Its Doors For Shelter After Deadly Winter Storm)

“I don’t think any political party gets to claim victory. I don’t think anyone has covered themselves in glory through this incident. In fact, no fuel source has covered themselves in glory. Everything failed,” Cain said. “Wind failed, wind froze up, but wind is not a primary source of energy in the winter here in Texas. Natural gas failed. The pipelines to our power plants froze. Natural gas stopped being delivered. Couldn’t meet demand.”

“Everything failed in the face, Harris, of, let’s be honest now, an act of God. A once in 30-year type storm. We have had freezing temperatures here in Texas, but not this low for this long. And we simply were not prepared,” he continued.

The massive storm hit Texas on Monday causing an arctic freeze and left millions of people without power in the frigid temperatures. As of Wednesday at least 21 people have died as a result of the storm. The weather left many wind turbines frozen and inoperable, creating a greater energy demand from other sources.

Faulkner then brought up Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet and asked Cain for his response.

The infrastructure failures in Texas are quite literally what happens when you *don’t* pursue a Green New Deal. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 17, 2021

“That’s nonsense. So, what I just gave you is what’s happened in Texas over the past week and what led up to it. Texas being unprepared for this once in 30-year event. But, then you ask yourself how can we get prepared? How can we be ready for something like this in the future?” Cain responded.

“We have been subsidizing wind in Texas, and in this country, to the tune of billions of dollars for quite some time … So, if you’re going to prepare for the future and you’re going to prepare for a cataclysmic event, what do you need to invest in?”

“The point is if you’re going to help someone, a power source, that in turn will help the residents of a state through something like this, help what you know you can count on, base power, natural gas, oil and gas. We are subsidizing the wrong things. And so AOC, let’s finish this off with her, wants to lean into that. She wants to increase the Green New Deal. Increase subsidies for things like wind. We need to do the opposite. If we’re going to help somebody out, insulate the natural gas pipelines. We just saw it laid out. They’re our primary source of energy,” he concluded.