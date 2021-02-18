Buried Viking Treasure From The 10th Century Discovered On The Isle Of Man

Artifacts believed to be over 100 years old discovered by a metal detectorist late last year on the Isle of Man will become part of the permanent collection at the Manx National Heritage Museum.

Kath Giles was metal detecting on private land when she reportedly made the discovery of a gold arm ring, a large silver brooch, a silver armband and some other finds, according to the Guardian.

“I knew I had found something very special when I moved the soil away from one of the terminals of the brooch, but then I found parts of the pin, the hoop and underneath, the gorgeous gold arm ring,” she said. “I’m so thrilled to have found artefacts that are not only so important, but so beautiful,” Giles said.

The curator for archeology at Manx National Heritage Museum, Allison Fox, got a phone call from Giles last year. She then assisted Giles with documenting the site and made sure no other Viking artifacts were remaining in the ground, The Guardian reported.

The artifacts are believed to have been buried sometime around 950AD and were determined to be treasure by Manx National Heritage. (RELATED: Hidden Treasure Worth More Than $1 Million Found In Rocky Mountains)

“Kath’s hoard can be dated on stylistic and comparative grounds to about AD950, a time when the Isle of Man was right in the middle of an important trading and economic zone. The Viking and Norse influence remained strong on the island for a further 300 years, long after much of the rest of the British Isles,” Fox said.

Under law, anyone who finds treasure on the island must report it to Manx National Heritage. If the artifact is deemed to be treasure, the finder and landowner usually receives some sort of financial reward, according to the Guardian.

The exact value of Giles findings and her reward for the artifacts has not yet been determined.

