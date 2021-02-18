‘I Am Filled With Anxiety’: Billie Eilish Gets Temporary Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

A judge has reportedly granted Billie Eilish a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who has threatened her and her family’s safety.

The 19-year-old singer filed for court-ordered protection from 23-year-old John Matthews Hearle, who she said has been threatening and stalking her outside her Los Angeles home for several months, according to the New York Daily News.

“For nearly six months, an individual who has identified himself as John Matthews Hearle, a/k/a Adam Lucifer, has harassed and threatened me while he has camped outside a school across the street from my family’s home,” Eilish wrote in a statement with her filing, according to the outlet. (RELATED: REPORT: Billie Eilish Is Being Paid $25 Million For Apple TV+ Documentary)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Blast (@blast)

“Every time I drive home I am filled with anxiety fearing that Hearle will be there waiting for me, and he usually is,” her statement in the filings added.

“Emotional injury including fear for my safety, fear for the safety of my family, and loss of my sense of peace and tranquility and security in my home and‚ personal space resulting from the repeated instances of harassment,” the pop singer explained in documents obtained by The Blast.

A court hearing for the “Bad Guy” hitmaker’s request for a permanent restraining order against her alleged stalker is set next month.