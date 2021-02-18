Bob Dole Announces Stage 4 Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Former Republican Kansas Sen. Bob Dole announced Thursday morning that he has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

Dole, 97, said he will receive his first treatment Monday and that he knows there will be “hurdles” ahead.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. My first treatment will begin on Monday,” Dole, 97, said in a statement. “While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole added. (RELATED: 95-Year-Old Bob Dole Stands From Wheelchair And Salutes Fellow WWII Vet George H.W. Bush)

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

Dole served as a U.S. senator from Kansas from 1969 to 1996 and also served as both the Senate majority and minority leader. Before the Senate, he served in the House from 1961-1969. Dole also was the presidential nominee in 1996, losing to Bill Clinton, NBC News reported.

The Kansas Republican received the Congressional gold medal in January of 2018.