Charles Barkley Says The SEC Has The Worst Fans ‘In The History Of Civilization’

Charles Barkley thinks SEC fans are some of the worst you can find.

Barkley was a college basketball star for Auburn but apparently thinks SEC fans need to tone it down. In fact, he thinks SEC fans might be the worst the world has ever seen. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Barkley said the following on Bill Simmons’ podcast about the worst fans, according to BroBible:

You know who talks to me a lot about that? Verne Lundquist and Gary Danielson. They do the SEC, which are the worst fanbases in the history of civilization. ‘You don’t say everything good about my SEC school, I hate your ass.’ When I’m in Alabama, I got friends who are like, ‘We on CBS this week. Verne Lundquist and Gary Danielson hate us.’ I got Alabama fans saying, ‘Man, Verne Lundquist and Gary hate us.’ I’m like, ‘Why do you all think that?’

Go off, King Barkley! I agree with every single word the legendary NBA player said. I couldn’t agree more if I tried.

Now, let me say that I know a lot of SEC people. I know tons of people who went to SEC schools. They’re great people with a ton of passion for football. I will drink beer with them whenever they want.

Those aren’t the people Barkley is talking about. Barkley is talking about the diehards who think they’re all going to win the national title every year. You know, the only fanbase in the SEC who can reasonably believe that? Alabama’s.

If you’re repping any other school and behaving like you’re winning a bunch of national championships, then you suck.

It’s that simple. Big 10 fans are very realistic about where our teams stand. For some reason, teams like Mississippi State and Kentucky honestly think they can compete with elite teams and pursue titles. It makes no sense.

Tons of SEC fans need to sit down, take a hard look in the mirror and recognize they’re not all Alabama 2.0. If they do that, then they’d be much more bearable.