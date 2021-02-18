‘I Never Said A Word Until Now’: Country Star John Rich Reveals Rush Limbaugh’s $100,000 Donation To Children’s Hospital

Country star John Rich revealed a secret donation that Rush Limbaugh made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

“When I was on Celebrity Apprentice, Rush Limbaugh made a donation of $100,000 dollars to St. Jude Children’s Hospital to support them, and my mission on the TV Show under the condition that he remained anonymous,” the 47-year-old country singer tweeted on Wednesday following news of the legendary broadcaster’s death. (RELATED: ‘I Wasn’t Expected To Be Alive Today’: Rush Limbaugh Delivers Final 2020 Message Of Gratitude)

When I was on Celebrity Apprentice, Rush Limbaugh made a donation of $100,000 dollars to St Jude Children’s Hospital to support them, and my mission on the TV Show under the condition that he remained anonymous. I never said a word until now. He will be missed. #RIPRushLimbaugh — John Rich (@johnrich) February 17, 2021

“I never said a word until now,” Rich added. “He will be missed. #RIPRushLimbaugh.” (RELATED: Liberals Reacted As You Can Imagine To Rush Limbaugh’s Death, By Sneering And Celebrating)

Limbaugh’s wife, Kathryn, told listeners Wednesday that Limbaugh had died following complications from his battle with lung cancer. He was 70.

“For over 32 years, Rush has cherished you, his loyal audience, and always looked forward to every single show,” Kathryn explained. “It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.”

Many celebrities, political personalities and media commentators reacted to news of Limbaugh’s death on Wednesday, including former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump.