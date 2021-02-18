Former Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon Is Optimistic About US-Israel Relations Despite The Uncertainty Surrounding The Nuclear Deal

Danny Danon, Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations, is confident about the U.S.-Israel relationship going forward despite the uncertainty surrounding the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Danon, who served as Israel’s UN ambassador from 2015 to 2020, voiced confidence in Biden, his familiarity with the region and commitment to Israel’s security, and his decision to keep the American embassy in Jerusalem. He also offered his advice regarding the 2015 Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), from which former President Donald Trump withdrew but Biden has said that he would consider reentering if certain stipulations were met.

“I think that the best thing for the new administration is to advise [its] allies … and include them in any process,” Danon told the Daily Caller News Foundation, adding that he was eager to see the Biden administration’s reaction to the upcoming Iranian announcements regarding the development and outside inspection of their nuclear program.

“The JCPOA is the most important issue on the table, and the policies of Israel may have to recalculate based on the policies of the new administration,” he said. “I hope that the United States will … continue to facilitate and to promote relationships with other countries in the region. But I do go back to the Iranian issue, because for us it’s something that’s a potential threat, and I think that it could determine a lot of the relationship.” (RELATED: Israel Threatens Military Action Against Iran If US Rejoins Nuclear Deal)

Danon added that no matter what happens with the deal he was confident that effective cooperation between the United States and Israel would continue, invoking the nuclear deal’s creation in 2015.

“Despite the tension [after the agreement was reached], the level of cooperation was the highest,” Danon said. “And I’m sure [cooperation] will continue, but I think the approach of the U.S. on the JCPOA will determine a lot.”

Danon also commended the call that Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had on Wednesday and applauded Biden’s decision to keep the American embassy in Jerusalem. He also encouraged Biden to build upon the diplomatic achievements brokered in part by the Trump administration.

“I think it serves the U.S.’s interests to continue with that,” he said. “I think it’s important for the U.S. to facilitate those negotiations, and I hope we’re able to see more countries normalize relations with Israel with the support of the U.S.”

