Should The Broncos Get Rid Of Drew Lock?

Is Drew Lock’s time in Denver nearing an end?

During a recent talk with Pat McAfee, Michael Lombardi suggested that Denver has already made a decision behind closed doors to dump the young quarterback. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That begs the question on whether or not getting rid of Lock is the right thing to do.

Here’s how I see the situation with Lock and the Broncos. Has the team had a ton of success with him under center? No. Has the team had a ton of success with anyone under center the past few years? That’s also a firm no.

Lock is only 24 years old, has all the physical tools you could want in a quarterback and you can tell the potential is there.

In 2020, he threw 16 touchdowns to 15 interceptions, and that’s obviously unacceptable. But again, he needs reps.

The other thing to think about here is that Lock’s deal is incredibly cheap. He’s on a rookie deal as a second round pick. The team is spending nothing on the QB position, which allows them to load up elsewhere.

If they trade for a big contract, it’s going to cause problems elsewhere. Now, the Broncos could take a QB at ninth overall, which would also be a cheap option.

I would seriously consider giving Lock at least another season. The Broncos aren’t going to compete in 2021 anyways. Find out if he’s your guy and then move off of him if he’s not. Don’t panic over a 24-year-old young man not lighting the world on fire.