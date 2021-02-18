Viral Gorilla Glue Girl Has GoFundMe Money Frozen, Under Investigation

Tessica Brown, the Louisiana girl who went viral for using Gorilla glue on her hair instead of hairspray, has had her GoFundMe funds frozen and put under investigation, according to the New York Post.

Brown was hospitalized earlier this month after being unable to get the glue out of her hair on her own. Her hair was stuck in place for a month. Brown created a GoFundMe to raise funds to cover her medical bills and wigs, according to the New York Post.

After raising nearly $24,000, a Los Angeles plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael Obeng, successfully operated on her free of charge, according to the New York Post. Brown pledged to donate the money to R.E.S.T.O.R.E., a charity started by Dr. Obeng to provide reconstructive surgery to underprivileged populations overseas, the New York Post reported.

GoFundMe will not allow Brown to access or withdraw her funds, claiming the page is “under investigation,” according to the Post. (RELATED: GoFundMe Removes Candace Owens’ Campaign After Controversial Text Messages Emerge)

“They won’t even release it to me because that many people have called and said it was a fraudulent account,” Brown told the Post.

Brown also planned on donating some of the money to families in her hometown of St. Bernard Parish, according to the Post.

“I can show my appreciation for his foundation and also I can help the next person,” Brown said.

GoFundMe claims to be in touch with Brown to help with the withdrawal of her funds, according to the Post.