James ‘Bo Snerdley’ Golden Delivers Emotional Tribute To Rush Limbaugh

James “Bo Snerdley” Golden, producer of the Rush Limbaugh Show, spoke about his longtime friend and co-worker during an emotional Thursday night segment of Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Rush Limbaugh died Wednesday at the age of 70 after battling lung cancer, and tributes to his enormous influence on the broadcast and political landscape have poured in. None, however, knew the legendary radio host better than Golden, who worked for Limbaugh as a producer, call screener and engineer for almost three decades.

“Sean, we can’t wrap our arms around this,” Golden told host Sean Hannity. “We can’t wrap our brains and our hearts around it that our beloved Rush has returned his talent to God. And we are so thankful for him. You know, Rush is to me a second-generation founding father. This went beyond radio. This went beyond politics. What Rush did for America. One man changed so many trajectories in this country.”

Golden went on to describe Limbaugh’s impact on talk radio and conservative media, beginning from a time when “there was nowhere on TV that you could get conservative ideology.”

“He changed the media,” he said. “He changed the landscape. Rush Limbaugh’s radio show grew for over 30 years. This is unheard of. And our audience from small children all the way up through the senior of senior citizens.”

“And beyond all of those accomplishments, Rush Limbaugh was one of the finest human beings that you would ever want to meet,” Golden continued, growing emotional again as he defended his former boss against charges of racism. “A generous, wonderful, beautiful spirit. Humble, a gentleman. Never failed to thank people for the smallest service that they could do to him. He never looked down on people. It burns me to my soul when people sully his reputation with falsehoods, calling him a racist.” (RELATED: Howard Kurtz Calls Left’s Reactions To Rush Limbaugh’s Death ‘Ghoulish Glee’)

“This man was just an incredible phenomenon and we love you, Rush,” he concluded. “God bless you and thank you, Sean, for having me with you to talk about Rush.”