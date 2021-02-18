John Calipari Hits Jerry Stackhouse With The Peace Sign After Beating Vanderbilt

Kentucky basketball coach John Calipari pulled off a bizarre stunt Wednesday night after beating Vanderbilt.

Following the 82-78 win over the Commodores, Calipari threw up the peace sign as Stackhouse walked off the court.

The Vandy head coach threw up an arm in disgust and walked away. You can watch the whole thing unfold below.

What the hell is John Calipari doing? Why was this necessary at all? Vandy has a total of six wins on the season.

If you’re throwing up a peace sign after beating a six win team in the second half of February, then you need to re-evaluate your expectations.

Furthermore, does Calipari not know what his own record is? Kentucky is currently 7-13. If you’re under .500 and not going to make the tournament, then you 100% shouldn’t ever be talking trash.

Kentucky fans expect national titles, the team has seven wins on the year, won’t make March Madness and Calipari is out here trying to get under the skin of Stackhouse.

I’m sure the fans just love to see this nonsense!

If this is the energy Calipari is carrying after beating horrible teams, then Kentucky is in a lot more trouble than we all thought.