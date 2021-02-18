Entertainment

Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Debuts On Runway After Top Modeling Agency Spotted Her At Biden’s Inauguration

In Conversation With Proenza Schouler &amp; Ella Emhoff - February 2021 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

(Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Kamala Harris’ step-daughter, Ella Emhoff, made her runway debut after a top modeling agency spotted her at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Vice President’s 21-year-old daughter appeared Thursday in Proenza Schouler during a virtual event for New York Fashion Week for the brand’s Fall/Winter 2021 collection. (RELATED: Biden Inauguration Poet To Perform In Super Bowl Pre-Game Ceremonies)

Pictures and clips from the show have surfaced on social media.  (RELATED: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez Deliver Stunning Performances At Joe Biden’s Inauguration)

In one of the shots, Emhoff wore a large black trench coat with a black and yellow print top.

In another shot, the second daughter walked the runway wearing a black jacket and pants number. She also appeared at one point wearing a grey coat and matching pants.

The entire clip of the show can be seen here.

It comes after Ella, who is the daughter of second gentlemen Doug Emhoff, signed with IMG Models shortly after she was spotted at Biden’s inauguration, CNN reported.

“I definitely lost a little sleep the night before,” Emhoff shared in recorded video for the show, the outlet noted.

“I mean I’m walking for the first time, I’m in a professional environment for the first time… It was a very epic first experience with the fashion world,” she added.