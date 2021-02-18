Kamala Harris’ Step-Daughter Debuts On Runway After Top Modeling Agency Spotted Her At Biden’s Inauguration

Kamala Harris’ step-daughter, Ella Emhoff, made her runway debut after a top modeling agency spotted her at President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The Vice President's 21-year-old daughter appeared Thursday in Proenza Schouler during a virtual event for New York Fashion Week for the brand's Fall/Winter 2021 collection.

Pictures and clips from the show have surfaced on social media.

Look who it is in the @proenzaschouler show. Hello, Ella Emhoff! pic.twitter.com/ojjYRgXml5 — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 18, 2021

IN A PRESIDENTIAL FASHION: Fashion label @proenzaschouler shows off its fall collection in a show which features the modeling debut of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff. pic.twitter.com/Ej2yCV3vPc — AP Fashion (@AP_Fashion) February 18, 2021

In one of the shots, Emhoff wore a large black trench coat with a black and yellow print top.

Proenza Schouler talked about choosing Ella Emhoff as their fall collection muse and star and reimagining today’s all-important power suit for the next generation. https://t.co/wz0538b8nz pic.twitter.com/KcXyBSPX68 — WWD (@wwd) February 18, 2021

In another shot, the second daughter walked the runway wearing a black jacket and pants number. She also appeared at one point wearing a grey coat and matching pants.

The entire clip of the show can be seen here.

It comes after Ella, who is the daughter of second gentlemen Doug Emhoff, signed with IMG Models shortly after she was spotted at Biden’s inauguration, CNN reported.

“I definitely lost a little sleep the night before,” Emhoff shared in recorded video for the show, the outlet noted.

“I mean I’m walking for the first time, I’m in a professional environment for the first time… It was a very epic first experience with the fashion world,” she added.