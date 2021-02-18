GOP Congresswoman Has A Bunch Of Guns In Her Background, And The Internet Is Pissed

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert came under fire Thursday over firearms displayed in the background of her online call.

Photographs of the new congresswoman from a Committee on Natural Resources live stream show her sitting in front of what appears to be several unsecured weapons stored on a shelf.

Boebert, who represents Colorado’s 5th congressional district, responded to the criticism in a Thursday tweet.

“Who says this is storage,” she asked. “These are ready for use.”

She did not immediately respond to requests for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“This is how Lauren Boebert appears during a house hearing,” tweeted writer Oliver Willis. (RELATED: Tennessee Bill Would Give Fathers The Power To Veto Abortions)

this is how lauren boebert appears during a house hearing. this is a very sane political party. pic.twitter.com/GvobX1RYho — Oliver Willis (@owillis) February 18, 2021

“This is my opponent Lauren Boebert,” tweeted Boebert’s opponent Kerry Donovan. “She won her last race by under 6 points. Real toughness isn’t displaying guns on a bookshelf. It’s getting things done for people.”

Unsafe gun storage is no laughing matter. Is this Fascist fraulein really the best Colorado’s 3rd CD can do? 0/10 @laurenboebert pic.twitter.com/BjNQpWoiqs — Room Rater (@ratemyskyperoom) February 18, 2021

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has four children. If this is her home, she is clearly not a responsible gun owner. Guns should always be locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition. For more information on secure gun storage, go to https://t.co/cShDhHepi9 https://t.co/LR77JsMen2 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 18, 2021

Others praised the congresswoman’s guns display.

BREAKING: Rep. @LaurenBoebert gives an epic defense of the Second Amendment with a savage backdrop ???? pic.twitter.com/AK0Ccx1usO — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 18, 2021

“BREAKING,” tweeted TPUSA’s Benny Johnson. “Rep. @LaurenBoebert gives an epic defense of the Second Amendment with a savage backdrop.”

