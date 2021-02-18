Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Bush Hager And More Stars Send Support For Those Affected By Texas Winter Storm

Celebrities Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Bush Hager and more are sending support to those in Texas affected by the winter storm.

“I am sending prayers of resilience and the humanity of the helping hand out to all Texans that are struggling with the freeze,” McConaughey tweeted Wednesday to his millions of followers. “I have reached out to help @mealsonwheels, @AAULTX, @BGCAustin,” he added. (RELATED: Volunteers Rescue 4,000 Cold-Stunned Sea Turtles, Store Them In Texas Town’s Convention Center)

I am sending prayers of resilience and the humanity of the helping hand out to all Texans that are struggling with the freeze. — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) February 17, 2021

I have reached out to help @mealsonwheels , @AAULTX , @BGCAustin For more information on resources, how you can help or to donate tap the links above — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) February 17, 2021

“Today” show co-host Jenna Bush Hager had spoken to a few family members in Texas following reports that the storm had shut down roadways, access to food and water, and cut off electricity to millions.

We are sending our love to Texas as residents there battle power outages and freezing conditions. pic.twitter.com/wpp8rS4eOV — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) February 18, 2021

“I’ve gotten to speak to some family and friends that are down there,” Jenna explained on the “Today” show. “I think people are easy to make jokes, like, ‘Well, Texans, they can’t deal with two inches of snow’ or whatever. They’re not prepared for weather like this. The houses, the pipes weren’t built [for it]. And I know this sounds silly, but people don’t have warm clothes like we do up here [in New York].”

“It’s been 14-degree weather,” she continued. “It’s getting warmer, it’s on a warming trend, thank god, but it is really, really bad. There are so many ways we can help, and people are helping in enormous ways. And that is the beautiful thing. There’s this hashtag #LoveThyNeighbor. Even by putting that hashtag on your Instagram, it raises money to get food to people who need it.”

TMZ reported Thursday that Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott had donated to help the homeless in Dallas following the storm. Sources said Prescott stepped up to help a homeless shelter called “OurCalling.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OurCalling (@ourcalling)

In a social media post, the organization credited the Cowboys player and McConaughey for donating to help feed “our homeless friends.”

“We also smile because we keep seeing the public response – just today we found out that @officiallymcconaughey & @_4dak are both making donations to help feed our homeless friends,” the post read.

A spokesperson for the organization told the outlet they were able to help “around 1,000 people Thursday” thanks to Prescott’s donation. Though the group did not specify how much Prescott contributed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephanie Hollman (@stephhollman)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Moon, MD (@tiffanymoonmd)

Texas needs our help . There are organizations on the ground that need our assistance in helping Texans stay warm and safe. Donate, call, share, volunteer, pray. Whatever you can do to help! I’ll continue to share info and resources. Stay tuned and stay safe pic.twitter.com/yABLWHNEh4 — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) February 18, 2021

PLEASE SHARE FOR OUR FRIENDS IN #TEXAS GENERAL TEXAS MUTUAL AID AND RESOURCE DOCUMENT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://t.co/Miw4ZqaMLg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 17, 2021