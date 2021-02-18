NY Assembly Republicans Want To Form ‘Impeachment Commission’ To Investigate Cuomo

Republican members of the New York State Assembly announced Thursday that they plan to introduce a resolution next week to form an impeachment commission tasked with investigating Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Republican Minority Leader Will Barclay stated that the commission will “gather facts and evidence” regarding Cuomo’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged underreporting of nursing home deaths, according to Fox News.

NY State Assembly GOP moves to form Cuomo ‘impeachment commission’ https://t.co/6gpRxNuHZJ pic.twitter.com/iwAcX00aW8 — New York Post (@nypost) February 18, 2021

This move comes after Democratic Assemblyman Ron T. Kim accused Cuomo of threatening to “destroy him” for speaking out about Cuomo’s alleged coverup over a private phone call earlier this week. (RELATED: ‘FBI Investigating Andrew Cuomo Over Nursing Home Deaths: Report’)

“The Cuomo Administration’s nursing home cover-up is one of the most alarming scandals we’ve seen in state government,” Barclay said in a statement to Fox News.

“It is incumbent upon the Legislature to undertake a comprehensive, bipartisan review of the Cuomo Administration’s policies, decisions and actions on this matter and render a decision on what steps must be taken to hold the governor accountable,” said Barclay.

New York State Assembly Republicans say they are moving to form an impeachment commission to begin review of Governor Cuomo‘s “ nursing home cover up.” pic.twitter.com/n0OBYMwT4K — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) February 18, 2021

If the commission is authorized by the legislature, it would have the power to compel the state to release any and all documents relating to the investigation. It would also have the ability to subpoena government officials such as Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker and Cuomo’s top aide Melissa Derosa to testify before lawmakers, according to the New York Post.

The Chairman of the New York State Democratic Committee Jay Jacobs rejected the push for such a commission entirely, accusing Republicans of “hypocrisy”, according to the Post.

“To take advantage of a situation that certainly has no relationship to criminality and, interestingly, smacks of hypocrisy when the same Republican leadership has been silent when it came to the actual criminality of a Republican president who fomented insurrection and actually deserved to be impeached,” Jacobs said.

Republican Assemblyman Kieran Lalor, who recently launched a viral petition to impeach Cuomo, responded to Jacobs’ statement in a private message to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“They know they have to push back because the calls for impeachment are gaining momentum in both parties. That he is resorting to deflecting to “what about Trump” and the old “politicization” saw, is a positive. They know we are right to perform our constitutional checks and balances role on the governor. They know the governor has committed impeachable offenses,” Lalor said.

“Hell, even Alec Baldwin has come out against Cuomo because of his threats to Assemblyman Kim,” said Lalor, referencing a tweet from the SNL actor.

If Cuomo threatened Ron Kim’s career, Cuomo should resign. — AlecBaldwin(HABF) (@AlecBaldwin) February 18, 2021

“The proposed impeachment commission is a step in the right direction. There are a few things I’d like to tweak but It’s a positive development in the struggle to hold Cuomo accountable and deliver justice to the souls we lost and their families,” Lalor said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.