Editorial

REPORT: Carson Wentz Gets Traded To The Colts For 2 Draft Picks

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 15: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 15, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the former starting quarterback of the Eagles was traded in return for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

Well, there it is, folks. After weeks and weeks of speculation on what would happen to Carson Wentz, we finally have an answer.

The former second overall pick is headed to Indy and it’s now solely the Jalen Hurts show in Philly.

It’s seriously mind-boggling how fast things went off the rails over the past season for Wentz. Philly gives him a monster contract, turns around to draft Jalen Hurts a year later, he was benched him in favor of the former Alabama star and he’s now gone.

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things can change rather quickly!