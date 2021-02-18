REPORT: Carson Wentz Gets Traded To The Colts For 2 Draft Picks

The Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly traded Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts.

According to Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the former starting quarterback of the Eagles was traded in return for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

Well, there it is, folks. After weeks and weeks of speculation on what would happen to Carson Wentz, we finally have an answer.

The former second overall pick is headed to Indy and it’s now solely the Jalen Hurts show in Philly.

If Carson Wentz’s playtime is at or above 75% next season, the conditional 2022 second-round pick would become a first-round pick, per sources. The second-round pick also.could become a first if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the plays and the Colts go to the playoffs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

It’s seriously mind-boggling how fast things went off the rails over the past season for Wentz. Philly gives him a monster contract, turns around to draft Jalen Hurts a year later, he was benched him in favor of the former Alabama star and he’s now gone.

Welcome to life in the NFL. Things can change rather quickly!