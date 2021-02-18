REPORT: Eagles Will Bring In Competition To Go Against Jalen Hurts For The Starting QB Job

The Philadelphia Eagles reportedly plan on bringing in at least one more quarterback.

The Eagles sent shockwaves through the NFL when they shipped Carson Wentz to the Colts in return for a pair of draft picks Thursday.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

If Carson Wentz’s playtime is at or above 75% next season, the conditional 2022 second-round pick would become a first-round pick, per sources. The second-round pick also.could become a first if Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the plays and the Colts go to the playoffs. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

Naturally, everyone assumed that meant it was Jalen Hurts’ time to shine in Philly. However, it might not be that simple.

According to ESPN, the Eagles will bring in a quarterback to compete against Jalen Hurts for the starting job. It’s not clear whether they plan to target a guy in the draft or sign a free agent.

Are the Eagles hellbent on destroying every quarterback that shows any signs of potential? Is that the team’s standard operating procedure?

The Eagles don’t even know yet if Hurts is the guy of the future and they’re reportedly already talking about bringing someone else in to compete against him.

It’s beyond stupid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts)

What the Eagles should do is give the reins 100% to Hurts this season. They’re not going to compete for a Super Bowl no matter what.

Right now, Hurts comes at an incredibly cheap price, he’s shown flashes and there’s a chance he can be the guy for several years.

However, if you start messing around in camp with another option, you’re just asking for trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jalen Hurts (@jalenhurts)

Let Hurts play and leave it at that!