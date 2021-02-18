Republican Rep Doug Lamborn Announces Resolution Honoring Life And Legacy Of Rush Limbaugh

Republican Colorado Rep. Doug Lamborn introduced a resolution Thursday which would honor the life and legacy of legendary broadcaster Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh died Wednesday at 70 from lung cancer. Lamborn said Limbaugh’s legacy will not be forgotten and introduced a resolution honoring him and his work.

“Honoring the life and legacy of Rush Limbaugh and commending Rush Limbaugh for inspiring millions of radio listeners and for his devotion to our country,” the resolution states.

“Rush Limbaugh’s importance to the conservative movement cannot be overstated. This is why I introduced a resolution highlighting his numerous achievements and his remarkable life,” Lamborn said in a statement. “Liberals often criticized his jests and words with anger and without acknowledging his free speech rights. Rush Limbaugh was a patriot, and his voice will truly be missed. His legacy will not be forgotten.”

READ THE RESOLUTION HERE:

Rush Limbaugh Resolution by Henry Rodgers on Scribd

Limbaugh’s wife Kathryn announced the news on his radio show Wednesday. Limbaugh was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer in January 2020. (RELATED: Prominent Republicans React To News Of Rush Limbaugh’s Death)

Since his death, Limbaugh has been praised by members of the House, Senate, former Presidents George W. Bush and Donald Trump, and many more.