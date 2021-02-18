Shooting Leaves 8 Injured In Philadelphia

Eight people are injured after a gunman opened fire at a busy intersection close to a Philadelphia transportation center Wednesday, local police said, according to NBC.

The shooting began at about 2:50 p.m. on Broad Street and Olney Avenue in Philadelphia, leaving eight people, ranging in age from 17 to 71, injured, including one in critical condition, NBC reported.

Police are still investigating whether there were multiple shooters involved, according to ABC. One suspect was brought into custody and two firearms were recovered from the scene of the shooting. (RELATED: Biden Pushes Gun Control On Parkland Shooting Anniversary)

“At this point we don’t know the extent of that person’s involvement,” Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told reporters, according to ABC. “We’re still trying to determine, one, who these folks are, who the intended victims were, and if there’s any connectivity to recent shootings in the area.”

BREAKING: Seven people have been rushed to the hospital after a shooting outside SEPTA’s Olney Transportation Center. 1 person is in custody, SEPTA police said. Latest details: https://t.co/hUBNwvlqJE pic.twitter.com/B4gGAvHVd0 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) February 17, 2021

“Today’s mass shooting near the Olney Transportation Center, in broad daylight, is yet another tragic example of the vicious, outrageous and unacceptable gun violence epidemic that’s threatening the lives and safety of our fellow Philadelphians,” Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement, according to NBC. (RELATED: Body Camera Footage Shows Baltimore Police Officers In An Insane Shootout)

“I am beyond sickened. I refuse to accept this emergency situation as normal. We must rise together with one clear and united moral voice against the evil act of violence. People have the right to travel between work and home, and around town, without the fear of being shot, and possibly killed, by reckless, indiscriminate gunfire.”